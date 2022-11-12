Law graduates told to strive for an equitable society

116 students graduate from the institution

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 12, 2022 21:12 IST

Justice S. Muralidhar (centre) Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, and Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Chancellor of Tamil Nadu National Law University presents certificates to students at the convocation in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice S. Muralidhar, on Saturday urged graduates of Tamil Nadu National Law University to use their education to create a more equitable society that would do away with the schisms created by caste and prejudice.

Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of the University, Justice S. Muralidhar said, “How far we have been able to eradicate the malaise of untouchability; the vice of discrimination; the degeneracy of treating people with indignity and the moral depravity of exploitation of the weak for their labour, will tell us how far we have really progressed on the road to freedom as envisioned by the makers of the Indian Constitution.”

Justice Muralidhar referred to the writings of B.R. Ambedkar, and urged the graduates to see how far they had been able to imbibe constitutional values in their lives through their education. “The degree in your hands is like a licence that tells others that you are qualified to improve the lives of others. It is like having a licence to drive a car. How well you drive the car, what routes you choose to drive it on, and where you want to go with it is, literally, in your hands,” he said.

Justice T. Raja, the Chancellor and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, presided over the function and gave away the medals. V.S. Elizabeth, Vice Chancellor, delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report.

The batch had 116 graduating students, with 50 from B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), 53 from B.Com., LL.B (Hons.) and 13 from LL.M receiving their degrees.

