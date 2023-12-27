Law enforcers gear up for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tiruchi on January 2

December 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Tiruchi

Law enforcers in Tiruchi are gearing up for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tiruchi on January 2 for the inauguration of the integrated passenger terminal building constructed at the Tiruchi international airport and to attend the convocation at the Bharathidasan University.

Ahead of Mr. Modi’s maiden visit to Tiruchi after becoming the Prime Minister, the Tiruchi City Police under whose jurisdiction the international airport falls and the Tiruchi Rural Police which has the Bharathidasan University under its limits have separately worked out detailed security plans.

Police sources said as per the plan Mr. Modi is to arrive at Tiruchi airport by a special flight from Delhi at around 10 a.m. He would immediately leave by road from the airport to the university, situated along the Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway, to attend the convocation function.

After completion of the convocation event which is expected to last a little over an hour, the Prime Minister would return to the airport and inaugurate the new passenger terminal building before leaving Tiruchi. Mr. Modi had laid the foundation for the new terminal building at Tiruchi airport through video conference during his visit to Tiruppur in February 2019.

The sources said a multi-layer security cover is to be put in place at the airport premises where a function is to be held for the inauguration of the new terminal building. Commissioner of Police N. Kamini accompanied by senior city police officers inspected the airport on Tuesday to inspect the arrangements ahead of the VVIP’s visit.

A comprehensive security plan would be readied soon by mobilising the entire city police strength. The sources said extra manpower strength is planned to be drawn from other districts for deployment at the airport, along the route and at key spots. The entire airport premises is planned to be divided into various sectors to beef up security strength and mount a heightened vigil.

The Inspector General of Police, Central Zone G. Karthikeyan, Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range P. Pakalavan and the Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar visited the Bharathidasan University on Tuesday to inspect the venue of the convocation, entry and exit and to discuss the security related arrangements to be made at the university with Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

Manpower strength would be augmented by drawing police personnel from various districts in the central zone for deployment at the university premises and along the route, the sources said. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, an advanced security liaison meeting would be conducted in which top police officers and officials from various agencies would take part, the sources added.

