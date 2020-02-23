Law college to have modern library soon

The Government Law College here will soon get a state-of-the-art air-conditioned library with special reading zones, reference section and computer terminals to read subscription-based online publications.

Collector S. Sivarasu inspected the facility, established at a cost of ₹3.11 crore, on Saturday. The construction began in last February. It would be opened soon, Mr.Sivarasu said.

Principal M. Rajeswaran said, “We prepare the students for moot court competitions and these facilities will help them hone their skills.” The 1,400 undergraduate students and 40 postgraduate students will have access to 45,000 to 50,000 books, including a rare collection. “We have an auditorium but lacked a conference hall for small-scale events. Now the library will have one with a capacity of 150 seats,” he said. The library will have a book bank where SC/ST students can borrow study material.

“They can make use of it for an entire semester and return it at the end of it so that another student can borrow,” said S. Murugesan, Assistant Professor.