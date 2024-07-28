Law and order situation in T.N. worrisome, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday claimed that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had turned worrisome. The general public in the State were carrying on with their activities every minute with the feeling that there was no safety for them, Mr. Vasan alleged.

Mr. Vasan told presspersons here that murders of political functionaries from the level of grass-roots level office-bearers to those holding State-level position were being committed continuously. The rising number of murders and other crimes showed that there was no fear of the law, he said wondering why the State police were not taking action.

The presence of Tasmac liquor outlets throughout the State, the “failure” of the DMK government in checking the circulation of narcotic substances, and the free flow of illicit liquor were the reasons for the rising crime graph, Mr. Vasan said. The TMC leader said his party wanted the closure of 50% of Tasmac liquor outlets in the State as a first step and stern measures to stop peddling of narcotic substances.

Instead of setting right the law and order situation in the State, the DMK government was blaming the Centre to hide its failure, Mr. Vasan alleged.

Farmers’ plea

He said farmers in the delta region had been consistently stating that dredging of waterbodies had not been carried out properly.

The State government should provide farmers with paddy seeds and fertilizers without any scarcity and at subsidised prices as the Mettur dam had been opened, he added.