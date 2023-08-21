Law and Order situation in T.N. worrisome: G.K. Vasan

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Monday said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had become “worrisome”. Murders, robberies and thefts had become very common in the State besides drug menace and caste-related problems, Mr. Vasan claimed.

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai, Mr. Vasan said people of the State would not remain a mute spectator to the ineffectiveness on the part of the ruling DMK in curbing crime and would teach them a befitting lesson in the elections.

Mr. Vasan said the DMK government was enacting a drama on the NEET issue and politicising it. The DMK was part of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre and had given its consent to NEET then. The state-wide fast observed by the DMK government now against NEET was only a political drama, Mr. Vasan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK conference at Madurai turned out to be a grand and victorious event which has brought to the fore the faith in the leadership of the party’s general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami. The AIADMK conference would serve as a foundation for the alliance victory in future, Mr. Vasan said.

The ‘En Mann’ ‘En Makkal’ padayatra being undertaken by BJP State president K. Annamalai to create awareness against the ruling DMK government was a good development, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.