Law and order is good in the State, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said better maintenance of law and order had brought more investments into the State.

Commenting on repeated criticism from former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that law and order had collapsed in the State since the DMK came to power, Mr. Stalin said there had been no instances of riots, caste or communal clashes, firings or gang violence in the State during the last one year of DMK rule.

The State was an oasis of peace, and this had resulted in an increase in the flow of investments. This was a testimony to the fact that peace and tranquility prevailed in the State, he said, while addressing the media after wrapping up a two-day visit to the delta districts, including Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

To a question on the alleged leak of State government information to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai even before schemes were announced officially, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Annamalai was indulging in politics, whereas the government was working for the welfare of the people.

When asked about the large-scale retirement of government servants within a short period, and whether the government had plans to reduce the retirement age from 60 to 58, the Chief Minister said those matters were under discussion.

He said the early release of water from the Mettur dam on May 24, nearly three weeks before the customary date of June 12, was expected to help increase paddy coverage in the delta districts. It was expected that 5.20 lakh acres would be brought under cultivation in the kuruvai season and 13.5 lakh acres in the samba season this year. A sum of ₹61 crore had been sanctioned for the kuruvai package to support farmers. The State government had completed the desilting of watercourses in the delta districts well in advance, so as to supply water to the farmers without any hitch, he said.