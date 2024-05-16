GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Launch of passenger ferry service to Sri Lanka put off to May 19

The postponement has been necessitated because of the delay in the arrival of the vessel and also to meet certain regulatory norms, says the company that operates the service

Published - May 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The resumption of the passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai has been postponed again because of the delay in arrival of the vessel and meeting regulatory compliance.

The service, which was scheduled to restart from May 17 after the initial May 13 date, has now been postponed to May 19, IndSri Ferry Services Pvt. Ltd., which operates the service, said in a press statement on Sunday. “Those who want a refund for their payment can contact us in customer.care@sailindsri.com and a full refund will be arranged immediately”, said the statement.

