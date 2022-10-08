Late running of Rameswaram-Tirupati Express resented

Frequent instances of the tri-weekly Rameswaram-Tirupati express running behind schedule have irked travellers to Tirupati from the towns situated along the main line section, in recent times.

Stating this in a statement, Thanjavur District Rail Users Association secretary A.Giri said that the departure of this train from Rameswaram had been delayed since the rake maintenance of this train was being carried out at Madurai instead of at Rameswaram. Upon reaching Rameswaram, the rake of train number 16779 was operated up to Madurai as special service, for carrying out maintenance work.

Invariably, this rake reaches Rameswaram behind scheduled departure of the Rameswaram-Tirupati express (train number 16780). Thus, operation of this train behind scheduled time becomes inevitable resulting in the Tirupati pilgrims’ tour schedule going awry, he claimed.

Agreeing with the Southern Railway’s explanation that the delayed operation of Rameswaram-Tirupati express was primarily due to the shutting of maintenance operation at Rameswaram in view of the ongoing remodelling project, the association has, however, requested the Southern Railway to ensure that train number 16779 rake returns to Rameswaram from Madurai on time so that the journey of train number 16780 could commence from Rameswaram as scheduled.