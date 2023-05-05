Last rites of Constable gored to death by bull held

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The last rites of Constable J. Navaneethakrishnan (32) who was gored to death by a bull at a manjuvirattu, was held at Ellanpuram in Aranthangi town on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai Vandita Pandey led the district police in paying homage to the deceased. The SP and other police personnel carried the bier containing the body before it was cremated with police honours, said police sources. Navaneethakrishnan was a Grade - II Constable attached to Mimisal police station and was deployed for banbodust duty for the manjuvirattu event organised at Kallur village in the district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolence to the family members of the deceased. He, in an official release, announced a solatium of ₹20 lakh to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT