Last phase of electrification may be over by December

Workers engaged in overhead electrification project between Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur.

27 July 2020 18:27 IST

It has gained momentum as labour shortage problem has been solved

The ongoing overhead electrification works on the final stretch of the mainline section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur have gathered momentum during lockdown with labour shortage having been overcome.

Having suffered a setback in executing the overhead electrification project for nearly two months due to the lockdown imposed in late March, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has now targeted to energise the remaining 68-km stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur via Kumbakonam well before the end of this year.

Thanks to the relaxations announced by the State government and support from the district administration of Thanjavur and Nagapattinam coupled with adequate workforce at the project sites, the overhead electrification works has gathered momentum since last week as the labour shortage issue has also been overcome now, a senior RVNL officer told The Hindu on Monday.

The project suffered a setback for nearly two months as several labourers hailing from various North Indian states who were engaged for the project had returned back home during the lockdown period by Shramik special trains. Following relaxations announced by the State government subsequently, the project resumed in a slow place in June with available labour force.

More than 100 labourers from North Indian states had come as a replacement for those who had already left earlier. All those who had come now were all subjected to medical examination for COVID-19 and kept under quarantine. Around 400 labourers including those from North Indian states were engaged at various sites along the stretch at present.

The mast foundation works were completed last Saturday and simultaneously installation of electrical masts were also on. Nearly 90 % of the total 1, 700 electric masts required for the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur have been erected, the officer said. Overhead wiring works had been completed in the portion from Mayiladuthurai to Aduthurai with works under way in the other locations. In some locations, work of chopping the branches of trees along the stretch had to be carried out ahead of taking up the overhead wiring works.

The project has gathered pace in the last one week and the target was now to energise the last and final stretch of the mainline section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur before December, the officer said. The RVNL was entrusted with the task of electrifying the 228-km mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. The organisation had already energised the stretch from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai in phases.

A traction substation being constructed as part of the project at Mayiladuthurai was expected to be completed by August. The RVNL has already paid an amount to the Tangedco for supplying power after laying the transmission lines up to the traction substation. The entire mainline section and the chord line stretch from Villupuram to Tiruchi via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur come under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Railway Division. The chord line stretch was electrified a few years ago.