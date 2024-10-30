Last-minute shoppers throng commercial streets in large numbers

I

Commercial streets around the Rockfort in the city were overwhelmed on Wednesday due to surging crowds of last-minute shoppers on Deepavali eve.

The day before Deepavali normally sees the highest trading day in a year as far textile traders are concerned. Expecting higher footfalls and good tidings, traders from far away visit Tiruchi to set up temporary shops on the commercial streets of the city. As expected, outside traders set up shops wherever they found it suitable to attract business. While a section of them have been staying in the city since puja holidays, several traders flocked Tiruchi on Tuesday and Wednesday to cash in on last-minute shoppers.

With the closure of main commercial streets for traffic, the entire stretch of Singarathope from Poompuhar showroom and Super Bazaar was dotted with roadside readymade shops. Similarly, Big Bazaar street, Chinnakadai veedhi, N.S.B. Road, Nandikoil Street and others were also occupied with seasonal traders and hawkers. In addition to them, traders from Kolkata, Bengaluru, Surat, Erode, Tiruppur, Erode and others found places on West Boulevard Road to establish temporary shops.

It is said the number of pavement traders and hawkers has outnumbered last year’s figure.

According to a rough estimate, more than 900 to 1,000 traders would have established shops this year.

“The seasonal traders usually confine themselves to key commercial areas around the Rockfort. But it is surprising to note that the entire stretch of WB road was also flooded with the seasonal traders and street vendors this year. I could see scores of temporary shops beyond Marakkadai and up to the Gandhi Market,” said S.K. Sadiq Badsha, councillor representing ward 19 in Tiruchi Corporation.

It was expected that Tiruchi would witness wet weather in the last week of October on account of the north east monsoon, thereby raising questionmark over the business of textile traders. They felt a big relief with the clear sky that has greeted them over the last few days.

The festival trade reached a feverish pace with a sea of shoppers on the commercial streets. The last minute shoppers indulged in a good bargain with the seasonal traders.

“The rush has been heavy since 8.30 a.m on Thursday with the shoppers thronging from different parts of Tiruchi and surrounding places. The weather also supported well. But business is not on the expected line,” said M. Akilan, a street vendor on Big Bazaar street.

