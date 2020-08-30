Last lockdown Sunday sees violations galore

Heavy traffic movement was seen near many marriage halls

Notwithstanding the total lockdown in place, many people were seen flouting rules and regulations across the city on Sunday.

As per the State Government’s announcement, total lockdown had been announced on all Sundays of the month. The authorities had expected the people to remain confined to their homes and they were advised to venture out only for emergency situation. But, unlike the first three Sundays of the month, this Sunday saw many people breaking the rules by coming out of their homes for various reasons. Arterial roads including Bharathidasan Road, Madurai Road, Rockins Road, Thillai Nagar Main Road, Sashtri Road, Salai Road, Palakarai, Srirangam, Woraiyur and other main roads were teeming with cars and bikes.

People were seen travelling with their family members in some areas. Heavy movement of vehicles was seen near many marriage halls, where functions were held. In some places, marriages were seen being conducted at homes with large number of guests. The lockdown rules and regulations were openly violated in such places.

However, almost all shops and business establishments, including restaurants remained closed. Tea shops and petty shops too chose to close down in response to the Government call to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to a rough estimate, nearly 10% of private vehicles and bikes plied on the roads on Sunday. As it was a ‘Muhurtham’ day, many failed to by the lockdown rules. The relaxation of e-pass system and lesser visibility of police presence were also said to be other reasons for heavy traffic.