Last leg of overhead electrification works suspended

The ongoing overhead electrification works on the main line section’s last leg from Mayildathurai junction to Thanjavur junction has been suspended in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The electrification works, which was apace on the 70-km stretch was suspended from Saturday till March 31 keeping in mind the safety of workers and project officials at the site, said a senior official of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is executing the overhead electrification project on the 228-km main line section from Villupuram junction to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam.

The organisation completed the overhead electrification works and energised two portion in phases — from Villupuram to Cuddalore Port junction and from Cuddalore Port junction to Mayiladuthurai junction. Electric loco-hauled passenger trains were being operated from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and back following statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, post-inspection.

The final leg of the electrification project was taken up in full swing thereafter on the remaining broad gauge stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur. However, due to COVID-19 threat, the works had been completely suspended now, the official said adding that there was no supply of critical parts and components required for the overhead electrification works as the companies supplying them had also shut down.

Most of the companies supplying the OHE parts were based in north India. The RVNL had targeted to complete the electrification works up to Thanjavur by June. However, the project completion was likely to get delayed due to suspension of the remaining works as a fall out of COVID-19, the official further said. It would definitely take time to remobilise the resources and in receiving the necessary components required for the project, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) successfully conducted a trial run of an electric locomotive on the newly electrified stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal via Nagapattinam and Nagore on Tuesday.The trial run was conducted on the 53-km stretch following completion of electrification works. The trial run of the electric loco was from Tiruvarur to Karaikal and back at a speed of nearly 75 km per hour, a senior CORE official told The Hindu.

The official further said there were still some minor works that remained to be completed. However, it had been put on hold temporarily in the wake of COVID-19 scare. The trial run was imperative ahead of inviting the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, to carry out mandatory inspection on this newly electrified stretch.

The CRS inspection on the electrified stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal was scheduled to be held on March 28. But it was postponed until further orders due to COVID-19. Only upon completion of inspection by the CRS and after obtaining his statutory clearance could electric loco-hauled trains be operated from and to Karaikal.