TIRUCHI

The last date for submission of applications for admissions to the courses offered by the The National Skill Training Institute for Women (NSTI) functioning at Government Industrial Training Institute campus at Tiruverumbur is September 16.

The NSTI functioning under the Union Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship offers one year programmes on Fashion Design and Technology, IOT Technician (Smart City) and Secretarial Practice, a two-year course on Electronic Mechanic and a six months course on Smart Phone Technician, according to a press release from the Principal of NSTI.

Applications should be submitted online at www.nimionlineadmission.in before 5 p.m. on September 16.