Last date for samba crop insurance announced

October 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The district administration has announced that November 15 will be the last date for insuring the samba paddy crop in Tiruvarur district.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T.Charusree said that IFFCO-TOKIO had been entrusted with the implementation crop insurance scheme in Tiruvarur district for the samba 2023-24 season.

The farmers, irrespective of whether they have taken any loan from recognised financial institutions or not, were advised to insure their paddy crop by remitting ₹ 529 per acre as premium on or before November 15.

Meanwhile, the e-Service centres have been directed to affix a seal on the ‘adangal’ document produced by the applicants at the time of insuring their crop and to ensure that the survey numbers indicated in the ‘adangal’ documents bearing the seal were not uploaded again, the release added.