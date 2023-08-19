Last date for Govt. ITI admissions extended till August 31

August 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Direct admissions to the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Pullampadi, and the Government ITI, Manikandam, are under way and the last date for admission has been extended till August 31.

The Pullampadi ITI offers courses in Electronics Mechanic, Machinist, Desk Top Publishing, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Stenography English, Dress Making, Multimedia Animation with Special Effects and Surface Ornamentation Techniques. The Electronics Mechanic and Machinist courses are two-year programmes and all others are one-year courses. Students of the institution will be offered internship training and campus interviews for placements will also be arranged. More details can be obtained by calling 9499055721/2.

The ITI at Manikandam will offer new programmes on Manufacturing Process Control and Automation, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing and Advanced CNC Machining Technician from this year, apart from the other regular ITI courses. More details can be had by dialling 9499055723.

Candidates who wish to joint the programmes can appear in person at the ITIs. There will be no training fee and selected candidates will be provided a scholarship of ₹750 a month. Candidates will be eligible for free bus pass, free laptops and free bicycles under government schemes. Hostel facility is also available, according to an official press release.