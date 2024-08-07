GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last date extended for ITI admission

Published - August 07, 2024 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The last date for admissions to the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Pullampadi, has been extended up to August 16 and direct admissions are under way, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has said.

The ITI offers courses in Electronics Mechanic, Machinist, Desk Top Publishing, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Stenography English, Dress Making, Multimedia Animation and Special Effects and Surface Ornamentation Techniques. The Electronics Mechanic and Machinist courses are two-year programmes and all others are one-year courses. Students of the institution will be offered internship training and campus interviews for placements will also be arranged. More details can be obtained by calling 9443997026.

Candidates who wish to joint the programmes can appear in person at the ITI. There will be no training fee and selected candidates will be provided a scholarship of ₹750 a month. Candidates will be eligible for free bus pass, free laptops and free bicycles under government schemes.Hostel facility is also available, according to an official press release.

