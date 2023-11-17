HamberMenu
Last chance for private candidates to get their SSLC mark sheet for exams written between September 2015 and October 2018

As per norms, mark sheet not received by the candidates can be destroyed after two years of the commencement of the distribution, says a press release; December 31 is the last date to apply for the same

November 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Private candidates who appeared for the SSLC public examination held between September 2015 and October 2018 but have not received their mark sheet can apply for the same before December 31.

Mark sheet, which was not received by the candidates at the respective centres and returned after being sent by post to the candidates, is available at the office of the Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations here. As per norms, mark sheet not received by the candidates can be destroyed after two years of the commencement of the distribution. For candidates who had appeared for the exam between 2015 and 2018, this is the final chance for getting their mark sheet, according to an official press release.

Candidates who had appeared for the examinations after October 2018 can also apply for the mark sheet. The candidates should write their application on a sheet of white paper with details such as name, date of birth, examination appeared, and name of the centre and submit the same to the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations, 16/1, Williams Road, near Central Bus Stand, Tiruchi, the release said.

Tiruchi / school

