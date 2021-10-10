Larger momentum noticeable in fifth mega vaccination drive

TIRUCHI

10 October 2021 21:51 IST

Tiruchi district inoculated 90,694 people in the fifth instalment of the mega vaccination drive on Sunday.

The district stood in the fourth position in the region in terms of the the total number of people vaccinated.

A total of 613 camps had been planned, including 413 in the semi-urban and rural parts of this district.

A total of 1 lakh vaccinations were set as a target for the day, of which 90,694 people were inoculated. Of them, 46,228 people took the first dose of the vaccine, while 44,466 took the second dose.

In the previous round of the vaccination drive, Tiruchi stood fifth with a coverage of 65,310 people.

Collector S. Sivarasu had said that the vaccinated population in the district was 61% prior to the fifth edition of the vaccination drive. The aim was to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by October 15, he said.

In Thanjavur district, 84,996 people were inoculated, and in Pudukottai- 42,804. Karur district inoculated 40,039 people, while in Ariyalur, 39,871.

Health officials at the Tiruvarur district inoculated 36, 895 people, in Nagapattinam, 25,946, Perambalur, 21,465, people and Mayiladuthurai district, 18,046.