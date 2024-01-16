ADVERTISEMENT

Large turnout at Thanjavur Big Temple for ‘gho puja’

January 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

108 bovines were brought to the temple; foreign tourists take part in the “Mattu pongal” at Vengaroyankudikadu; a colourful procession taken out in Tiruvarur

The Hindu Bureau

The stone idol of Nandi at Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur decorated with fruits, vegetables and flowers on the occasion of ‘Mattu Pongal’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

Hundreds of families in and around Thanjavur celebrated “mattu pongal” by participating in the ‘gho puja’ (worship of bovine) at the Sri Brihadeeswarar temple (popularly known as Big Temple) here on Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam, which administers the temple affairs under the supervision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, where the names of the family heads who had expressed their wish to perform ‘gho puja’ on the occasion of “Mattu pongal” at the temple. Around 108 bovines were brought to the temple for this purpose.

Earlier, the gigantic granite bull idol at the temple was decorated with flowers, fruits and sweets after the completion of special ‘abhishekam’ (anointment).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, foreign tourists took part in the “Mattu pongal” at Vengaroyankudikadu where the cattle were given a bath at the hamlet tank and brought to the village temple with the beating of traditional musical instruments.

Procession taken out

At Tiruvarur, ‘gho puja’ was held at the Sai Baba temple, Vasan Nagar where the bovines were decorated with garlands, sandal paste and others. They were fed with ‘sweet pongal’, jaggery and bananas.

Subsequently, they were taken around in a procession around the temple and brought back to the ‘gho shala’, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Pongal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US