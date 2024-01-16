GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Large turnout at Thanjavur Big Temple for ‘gho puja’

108 bovines were brought to the temple; foreign tourists take part in the “Mattu pongal” at Vengaroyankudikadu; a colourful procession taken out in Tiruvarur

January 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The stone idol of Nandi at Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur decorated with fruits, vegetables and flowers on the occasion of ‘Mattu Pongal’ on Tuesday.

The stone idol of Nandi at Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur decorated with fruits, vegetables and flowers on the occasion of ‘Mattu Pongal’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

Hundreds of families in and around Thanjavur celebrated “mattu pongal” by participating in the ‘gho puja’ (worship of bovine) at the Sri Brihadeeswarar temple (popularly known as Big Temple) here on Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam, which administers the temple affairs under the supervision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, where the names of the family heads who had expressed their wish to perform ‘gho puja’ on the occasion of “Mattu pongal” at the temple. Around 108 bovines were brought to the temple for this purpose.

Earlier, the gigantic granite bull idol at the temple was decorated with flowers, fruits and sweets after the completion of special ‘abhishekam’ (anointment).

Meanwhile, foreign tourists took part in the “Mattu pongal” at Vengaroyankudikadu where the cattle were given a bath at the hamlet tank and brought to the village temple with the beating of traditional musical instruments.

Procession taken out

At Tiruvarur, ‘gho puja’ was held at the Sai Baba temple, Vasan Nagar where the bovines were decorated with garlands, sandal paste and others. They were fed with ‘sweet pongal’, jaggery and bananas.

Subsequently, they were taken around in a procession around the temple and brought back to the ‘gho shala’, sources said.

