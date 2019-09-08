Large-scale bund cropping planned

The Department of Agriculture plans bund cropping on about 37000 acres in Thiruthuraipoondi block during this samba season.

Inaugurating bund cropping at Kothamangalam hamlet in Thiruthuraipoondi block on Saturday, Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamoorthy told farmers that apart from enabling them to get additional income, bund cropping on samba paddy fields served as an effective measure to control pest attack.

Raising of pulses such as cowpea, blackgram, greengram or redgram on the bunds would attract more number of beneficial predators and parasitoides which feed on harmful insects on the paddy crop.

Pointing out that pulses were essential for offsetting protein malnutrition, demand for pulses was not able to be met due to shrinking of area of cultivation and low productivity. Since it resulted in importing of pulses, the Centre was promoting various schemes to achieve high area of pulses coverage and higher production of pulses. One such scheme was bund cropping, he said and added that it provided additional income to farmers with very minimum expenses.

By aiming to bring in 37,000 acres of paddy fields in Thiruthuraipoondi block under bund cropping, the Department anticipates to raise pulses crop equal to that of 6000 acres of main field cropping, official sources said.

Joint Director P.Sivakumar, Deputy Director of Agriculture A. Ravindran, Assistant Director Thiruthuraipoondi R.Saminathan were present at the agriculture field at Kothamangalam where the Director of Agriculture launched the bund cropping scheme by planting the pulse seeds on the bund.