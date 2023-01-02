Large numbers of devotees gather in Srirangam for Vaikunda Ekadasi festivities

January 02, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Srirangam was soaked in spiritual and religious fervour on Monday, as a large number of devotees arrived to offer prayers to Lord Ranganatha and Sri Namperumal (the processional deity), at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on the occasion of ‘Vaikunda Ekadasi’ on Monday.

The sprawling temple complex reverberated with chants of ‘Govinda’ and ‘Renga’ by the teeming devotees who waited patiently inside and outside the temple to for the of Sri Namperumal on the auspicious Ekadasi day.

The processional deity, Sri Namperumal, clad in gem-studded armour, was taken in a holy procession from the ‘moolasthanam’ in the early hours amid chants from the following devotees and those lined up in the praharams. The processional route inside the temple complex was decked with flowers for the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival.

The opening of the ‘Paramapadha Vaasal’ is the highlight of the 22-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival that commenced with the Tirunedunthaandagam’ on December 22. The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The annual festival ends on January 12 with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’.

The proceedings began with the processional deity taken in a procession through the ‘Raja Mahendran Tiruchutru’ and ‘Kulasekaran Tiruchutru’ before reaching the ‘Vraja Nadhi Mandapam’ which was also decked with flowers. Vedic hymns were recited at the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam for some time.

The deity later slowly proceeded towards the ‘Paramapadha Vaasal’ which was opened at around 4.45 a.m. The deity passed through the ‘Paramapadha Vaasal’ before reaching the ‘Manal Veli’ and thereafter the ‘Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam’ inside the Thousand Pillar Mandapam. The idol was kept at the ‘Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam’ all through the day for devotees to obtain darshan before leaving for the ‘Moolasthanam’.

The entire town came under heavy police security arrangements with barricades put up at different places in the town to regulate vehicular movement. A huge posse of police personnel was deployed inside the temple complex and outside. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, P.K. Sekar Babu and senior officials of the department took part in the festival and offered worship to the deity on the occasion.

Festival celebrated in Pudukottai too

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival was also celebrated at the Arulmigu Sathyamurthy Perumal Temple at Tirumayam in Pudukottai district on Monday. Law Minister S. Regupathy participated in the festival and offered worship. The festival was also celebrated in the Perumal temples in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts.