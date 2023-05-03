ADVERTISEMENT

Large number of devotees pull Rockfort temple car in Tiruchi

May 03, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offer worship to Sri Thayumanaswami on the occasion of Chithirai Car festival at Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswami Temple in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A large number of devotees pulled the cars of Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi on the occasion of Chithirai car festival on Wednesday.

The two decorated temple cars carrying the processional idols of Sri Thayumanaswamy-Ambal and Mattuvarkuzhalammai were drawn by devotees early in the morning after puja and rituals.

The decorated temple cars, drawn from Keezha Andar Veedhi, went around Chinnakadai Street, NSB Road, Nandhi Koil Street and North Andar Street before returning to the starting point.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Chithirai festival of the temple began with the hoisting of the flag on April 25. The highlight of the annual event is the car festival and enactment of the legend of Thayumanavar. Legend has it that the presiding deity played midwife to his staunch devotee Rathinavathy, who went into labour while the Cauvery was in spate. Lord Shiva appeared before Rathinavathy as an aged woman. This episode was played out on Saturday and it was followed by thirukalyanam on Sunday. The festival concludes on May 8.

The car festival of Sri Neelivaneswarar Temple at Tiruppainjeeli near Mannachanallur was also held on Wednesday amid religious fervour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US