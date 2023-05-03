Large number of devotees pull Rockfort temple car in Tiruchi

May 03, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A large number of devotees pulled the cars of Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi on the occasion of Chithirai car festival on Wednesday.

The two decorated temple cars carrying the processional idols of Sri Thayumanaswamy-Ambal and Mattuvarkuzhalammai were drawn by devotees early in the morning after puja and rituals.

The decorated temple cars, drawn from Keezha Andar Veedhi, went around Chinnakadai Street, NSB Road, Nandhi Koil Street and North Andar Street before returning to the starting point.

This year’s Chithirai festival of the temple began with the hoisting of the flag on April 25. The highlight of the annual event is the car festival and enactment of the legend of Thayumanavar. Legend has it that the presiding deity played midwife to his staunch devotee Rathinavathy, who went into labour while the Cauvery was in spate. Lord Shiva appeared before Rathinavathy as an aged woman. This episode was played out on Saturday and it was followed by thirukalyanam on Sunday. The festival concludes on May 8.

The car festival of Sri Neelivaneswarar Temple at Tiruppainjeeli near Mannachanallur was also held on Wednesday amid religious fervour.