A couple of laptops and other equipment, all worth ₹60,000, were stolen from the Corporation Elementary School at Karumandapam in Tiruchi on August 16.

The thieves took away two laptops worth ₹20,000, a printer worth ₹10,000, and a smart class board worth ₹30,000 from the school, said the police sources. The headmistress, who had locked the school premises on August 14, found the laptops and equipment missing when she reopened the school on August 16.