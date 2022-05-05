Lankan Tamil inmate creates a flutter

TIRUCHI

A Sri Lankan Tamil housed in the Special Camp here created a flutter by climbing up a tree inside the camp premises and staged a protest on Thursday. The incident occurred after the police apparently checked the documents of the wife of the Sri Lankan Tamil when she came to meet him in the morning.

Police sources said the Sri Lankan Tamil Kettiyan Pandian reportedly had a wordy duel with a police Inspector when the officer was checking the documents of his wife apparently to ascertain the genuineness.

Irked over this, Pandian climbed up a tree to express his protest for some time. After talks with police, Pandian gave up his protest. Police sources said there were several cases pending against Pandian in various police stations in the State.