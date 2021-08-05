Lankan refugee camp comes under camera surveillance

The City Police has proposed to install surveillance cameras within the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp premises at Kottapattu here to bring it under the scope of cameras-based monitoring round-the-clock. A total number of 10 cameras are proposed to be installed at different places within the camp that houses 471 refugee families.

The cameras are to be installed at the entrance, rear side and at vantage points within the camp where a police outpost is already functioning. The gadgets would be installed within a week. The objective behind installation of cameras was to deter any disturbance caused by outsiders and ensure the safety of the refugees, police sources said, adding that police personnel in shifts were being deployed at the outpost.

The proposed installation of cameras is part of a slew of efforts taken by the City Police authorities after ascertaining the requirements and grievances of the refugees. Police sources said Commissioner of Police A. Arun inspected the refugee camp on July 1 and had an interaction with the refugees to ascertain their grievances and their requirements. Based on the Commissioner of Police’s interaction, a series of steps were taken to address the grievances of the refugees.

As part of this effort, the City Police in association with the Bharathidasan University Youth Red Cross and the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre organised a special medical camp for the refugees last month. The families of the refugees were screened by a team of doctors. This was followed by the creation of a Police Boys and Girls Club for the benefit of the children of refugees. Books for children and play materials were given to the club meant for use by the children. A programme was organised last month wherein free legal guidance was given to the refugees on ways to retrieve their properties in the island nation.

A free training programme was organised for the refugees as per their wish on typewriting, computer operations and tailoring in association with the Department of Rehabilitation and Pearl Trust last week. Heeding to the request of the refugees to ensure their safety, the City Police arranged for the construction of a portion of a compound wall that had got damaged. The refugees had complained that outsiders were entering the camp without permission through the damaged portion of the wall and sought construction of the damaged portion to ensure their safety. The wall was constructed on Wednesday. A police press release said the refugees thanked the City Police for the efforts taken to address their issues and grievances.