Language martyrs remembered

Members of various political parties, including the AIADMK and DMK, took out silent marches in the city on Saturday, on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day.

The rallies culminated at the memorial on the banks of Uyyakondan river near Anna Nagar where the processionists paid homage to ‘Keezhapazhur’ Chinnasamy and ‘Viralimalai’ Shanmugam, who sacrificed their life during anti-Hindi agitations in the state.

The ruling AIADMK took out a silent march on behalf of the Students Wing of the party.

The march that began at MGR statue culminated at the memorial of language martyrs near Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar.

They carried placards and banners in memory of those sacrificed their lives in the anti-Hindi struggle.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi, and District secretary (Tiruchi urban) P. Kumar participated in the silent march.

Wreaths placed

They placed wreaths on the memorials.

Former Minister and DMK district secretary (Tiruchi south) K.N. Nehru led the silent march of the DMK.

A large number cadre and functionaries participated in the rally. Many of them wore black shirts as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

The march that began at Salai Road-Shastri Road intersection culminated at the martyrs memorial in Anna Nagar.

Mr. Nehru, DMK MLAs and senior leaders placed wreath on the memorials.

District secretary of MDMK Vellamandi Somu led the silent march of the party.

Former Mayor Sarubala R. Tondaiman and district secretary Tiruchi urban J. Srinivasan participated in the silent march organised by the AMMK.

Cadre of various other political parties and organisations also paid homage to the language martyrs.

Members of Apolitical Amicable Association Arraigning Arrogation also paid tributes to the language martyrs.

The members, including Kingsley Jabakumar and Krishnasami John Sundar, marched to the memorial carrying a banner which read: ‘In 1960, we were for saving Tamil; in 2020 we are for protecting equal rights.’

Stalin meeting

DMK president M.K.Stalin addressed a public meeting at Mayiladuthurai on Saturday and paid glowing tributes to language martyrs.

The DMK, he said, was at the forefront in opposing imposition of Hindi and fighting for the cause of Tamil and Tamils.

The DMK, he said, would not allow implementation of the hydrocarbon project in the Cauvery delta as it threatened the livelihood of farmers.

He criticised the Centre's decision to do away with the environmental clearance for offshore and onshore exploratory drilling and flayed the State government for failing to protect the interests of farmers.

Mr. Stalin accused the BJP government at the Centre of trying to divide the country on communal lines.