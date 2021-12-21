Lane towards Lawsons Road at MGR Statue junction opened for traffic

TIRUCHI

21 December 2021 22:07 IST

In a move that has been largely welcomed by motorists, the city police on Tuesday opened Anna Nagar Link Road near MGR Statue Junction at Cantonment to provide a direct link to Lawsons Road.

Ever since the Anna Nagar Link Road was built and opened in 2015, police had kept barricaded one of the lanes, leading towards the Lawsons Road, apparently to avert congestion at MGR Statue Junction. Consequently, motorists, including mofussil buses, had to take a detour by turning left at the junction and go via the narrow Parangiri Park roundabout.

Although a new traffic roundabout was built at MGR Statue junction by the Corporation subsequently, the police persisted with the diversion but for a few short-lived experimental move to open the lane by installing a traffic signal. The roundabout was created after a public outcry over the Anna Nagar Link Road remaining without access to Lawsons Road.

After the opening of Anna Nagar Link Road and diversion of mofussil buses through it, the volume of traffic passing through Parangiri Vellupillai Park witnessed a sharp increase. Although the diversion served the purpose to a certain extent, unchecked parking of vehicles along Heber Road and poor road discipline by motorists halting in front of the automatic traffic signal near the Cantonment Police Station made the roundabout a major traffic bottleneck in recent years.

City Police Commissioner G.Karthikeyan, who reviewed the traffic situation at the MGR Statue junction on Monday, has ordered the opening of the lane from Anna Nagar Link Road towards Lawsons Road. The lane allowing free left turn near the District Court building has been barricaded now.

The move has enabled vehicles, especially mofussil buses coming into the city, to head straight to the Central Bus Stand via the Lawsons Road without having to go through the Parangiri Vellupillai Park roundabout. Mr.Kathikeyan inspected the junction on Tuesday too to identify shortcomings, if any, in the new traffic arrangement.

The move has come as a relief for many residents. Terming it a good move, N.Jamaluddin, a resident of Anna Nagar, pointed out that motorists have been facing much hardship due to the detour around the congested Parangiri Vellupillai Park roundabout. “The move will help mofussil buses to swiftly go to the Central bus stand. Many mofussil buses could be seen going via the wrong carriageway of the Anna Nagar Link Road late in the night and early hours of the day to avoid the detour, posing a danger to other motorists. Now the problem has been overcome,” Mr.Jamaluddin said.

He suggested that the automatic traffic signal at the MGR Statue Junction could be operationalised and deactivating the one near the Cantonment Police station to further streamline the traffic flow.

T.Senthil Kumar, former district president, Youth Exnora, observed that was a good decision as many two-wheelers and autorickshaws were taking recourse to wrong side driving near the Court complex at MGR Statue junction. Traffic cops at the spot could ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.