Landowners honoured in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

29 November 2020 22:08 IST

For voluntarily giving their lands for Cauvery-Gundar river link project

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday honoured landowners in the district who voluntarily gave their lands for the Cauvery-Gundar river link project.

At a function organised at Viralimalai in the district, Mr. Vijayabaskar honoured the landowners with a shawl and appreciation certificates signed by Collector P. Uma Maheswari.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Vijayabaskar said ₹700 crore had been sanctioned for carrying out the works in phase-I under the river-link project.

Stating that the exercise of acquisition of lands for the “dream project” was under way, he said consent letters were being received from landowners in a cordial manner for the project. The tender for digging a canal at an estimated cost of ₹331 crore would be floated next month and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would inaugurate the project in January next.

Of the 36 hectares of land required for the mega project in Kunnathur village near Viralimalai, 20 hectares had been provided so far by the landowners voluntarily. Sixty-three out of the 122 land owner voluntarily gave their lands for the project. Steps had been taken to provide three times additional compensation to those who provided their lands for the project. Along with the compensation amount, 25% incentive would also be provided to them, the Minister further said.

Collector Uma Maheswari, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, Special District Revenue Officer Ramya Devi, officials of Revenue and Public Works Department and farmers participated in the programme, an official press release said.