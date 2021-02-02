Land acquisition for service lanes will be completed by May: Collector

TIRUCHI

02 February 2021 19:21 IST

Acquisition of land for constructing service lanes along the 4.5 km-long city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway is expected to be completed by end of May.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, Collector S.Sivarasu said that the land acquisition for the service lanes has been completed in four out of nine villages. The acquisition process in the remaining five villages would most probably be completed by May 31. The issue has been agitating the minds of residents in colonies along the Thanjavur highway ever since the highway section of National Highway 67 was widened into a four-lane by the National Highways Authority of India in 2009-10. The Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads has been pressing for early completion of the land acquisition and laying of service lanes to avoid accidents.

He said that 90% of the land acquisition process for the unfinished by-pass road Panchapur and Thindukarai, connecting Tiruchi-Madurai and Tiruchi-Karur national highways, has been completed and the required lands will be handed over to the NHAI by March. The section of the semi-ring road, between Thuvakudi and Mathur, has almost been completed.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the no objection certificate for getting the Defence land for completing the unfinished road over bridge near the Railway Junction was expected within a month. The district administration had offered land of equal value at the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion in exchange for the Defence land.

The issue of carrying out necessary improvements at the Odathurai Road-Chennai Bypass Road intersection would be discussed at the District Advisory Council meet scheduled on February 9. The NHAI would be requested to carry out necessary improvements in consultation with the police authorities, he said. Wrong side driving at the intersection has been a major threat to road safety.

The district administration has requested the NHAI to consider building an underpass in front of the Tiruchi Airport as suggested by the Airports Authority of India. The Tiruchi Airport Director had sought construction of an underpass in front of the airport on the Pudukottai highway on safety ground.

Mr.Sivarasu said that the Tiruchi Corporation has recently called for tenders to repair roads, including those dug up for laying underground drainage pipes, at a total estimate of ₹32 crore. The works will begin shortly. The district administration has forwarded proposals to repair roads in other parts of the district at an estimate of about ₹20 crore, he added.