Land yet to be identified for solar parks in central districts

October 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

Delay in identifying lands has put a break on Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (Tangedco) ambitious plan to produce solar energy by setting up of solar power parks in districts including Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Karur.

It was with the aim of tapping solar energy that the State government revealed its plan in 2021 to set up a solar power park with an installed capacity of 50 MW each in these districts. It was announced that the first park would come up in Tiruvarur district.

Tangedco subsequently initiated proposals, thereby asking the Collectors of the districts to identify at least 200 acres of land. More than two years have gone by since the announcement was made. Sources said there was little progress in identifying suitable lands for the parks including Tiruchi and Perambalur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvarur is one of the few districts that have made noticeable progress in the allocation of lands. However, it could not allocate or identify the needy lands at a stretch. In Tiruvarur, as against 200 acres, the district authorities have so far identified about 90 acres of land. It is said the identified site is inadequate to set up 50 MW capacity solar park.

A senior official told The Hindu that land was a prerequisite for solar power parks. There were issues in identifying lands in various districts. Though the revenue officials were showing lands, they were located in fragmented parts. If the required lands were available at a stretch, they could be useful for establishing all infrastructure at one location. Otherwise, the project cost would go up. In Tiruvarur district, there were some issues in taking control of the lands identified by the revenue officials at Thiruthuraipoondi. Floating of tenders could be called for only after taking control of suitable lands.

The official added that the issue had been taken to the notice of the top officials of Tangedco. Steps would be taken to expedite the identification of lands in districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.