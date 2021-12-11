Land surveyors demand filling up of vacancies

Dindigul

11 December 2021 20:55 IST

The State government should immediately fill up vacant posts in the Survey & Land Records department as the serving employees were mentally stressed out.

Various demands were placed at the district-level conference in which State president Kayambu, State general secretary Raja and others spoke.

Advertising

Advertising

The TN Survey & Land Records Department had about 50 % posts vacant across the State and the existing staff were finding it tough to execute their works. For various reasons and for long number of years, the previous government had not filled up the vacant posts.

Posts of employees, especially, those at the field level, who had retired on superannuation, were not filled up, thus burdening the employees in the department.

The government should create new posts under the Assistant Director (Survey) in each district and the anomalies in the pay scale between the Inspector (Survey) and deputy inspectors should be removed. The government should also examine the modalities to include the Survey department in the IT department and the data should be preserved and collated.

The meeting placed a nine-point charter of demands and district president Vijay Kumar presided.