Land registration scam uncovered in Karaikal, one arrested

Karaikal police have arrested a key suspect involved in a land registration scam that has caused substantial financial loss to the government.

The scam, which occurred from 2021 to 2024, involved the registration of 23 land documents using fake or unauthorised regularisation orders across various sub-registrar offices in Karaikal region.

The case came to light when Mayavel, Member Secretary, Karaikal Planning Authority, lodged a formal complaint on August 8. The complaint detailed how 15 documents were registered using forged regularisation orders, and eight others were processed without any regularisation order. The scam involved unapproved plots located in the Karaikal region, resulting in a loss of ₹12,10,257 to the government.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Town Police Station, Karaikal. The investigation, led by Inspector of Police V. Purushothaman and Inspector of Police Cyber Cell I. Pravin Kumar, uncovered the involvement of Mukesh, 30, a resident of Thiruvettakudy, here.

During interrogation, Mukesh confessed to creating fake regularisation orders by editing original documents issued by Karaikal Planning Authority. He admitted to generating fake QR codes and affixing them to the forged documents, which were then issued to unsuspecting clients. The police seized the electronic devices used in the forgery and Mukesh demonstrated how he manipulated the documents.

The arrest marks an important step in the ongoing investigation. However, authorities believe that more individuals are involved in the scam. The police are working to gather additional documents from Karaikal Planning Authority and various sub-registrar offices. Several witnesses are also expected to be questioned in the coming days.

In light of the scam, Senior Superintendent of Police Manish has urged the public to exercise caution when obtaining land documents, particularly through private transactions. They advise verifying the authenticity of documents with the relevant authorities and reporting any suspicions to the police immediately.