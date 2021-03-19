Land of modern rice mills need dedicated substation

People want a check dam with causeway across the Kollidam between Nochiyam and Srirangam

Manachanallur, a fast-developing suburb, is hardly a few kilometres away from the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. Yet many parts of the constituency face shortage of drinking water.

In Manachanallur town panchayat, water is supplied on alternate days, and in some places once in five days. The ubiquitous ‘If elected, I’ll find a solution to water issue’ tops the poll promises of all candidates contesting here this Assembly election too.

Manachanallur constituency was formed in 2008 after the delimitation exercise by adding some areas from Thottiam and Musiri Assembly segments. Agriculture and allied activities are the main livelihood of people here. But for Manachanallur and S. Kannanur (Samayapuram) town panchayats, all are villages. About 2,500 hectares along the Kollidam river have assured irrigation and the rest of the areas depend on seasonal rains.

There are 50 modern rice mills in and around Manachanallur, providing direct employment to about 5,000 labourers and indirect employment to 10,000 more. The mills dry about 1,200 tonnes of paddy a day using driers and produce about 600 tonnes of single-boiled rice. But fluctuation in power supply has forced the mills to scale down production.

Setting up of a substation at Manachanallur to stabilise power supply has been a long-pending of mill owners. It is served by Samayapuram substation which was established more than fifty years ago. “We require about 420 volts to run the mills. But we get only 340 volts. Only a dedicated substation at Mannachanallur will solve the issue,” says M. Sivanandam, president, Mannachanallur Taluk Rice Mill Owners’ Association.

The millers made this representation and power tariff rationalisation among other demands to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to Manachanallur in December 2020.

Bus stand, college

The electorate here need a proper bus stand, Government Arts and Science College and a check dam with a causeway across Kollidam river between Nochiyam and Srirangam.

The AIADMK has won the elections in 2016 and 2011.

While the AIADMK has fielded former Minister N. Paranjothi by replacing incumbent Parameswari Murugan, the DMK has fielded S. Kathiravan, a Perambalur- based educationist. The AMMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Thamizhar Katchi have also fielded their candidates.

Banking on the welfare schemes of the AIADMK government, Mr. Paranjothi is reaching out to the voters. “Every family has benefited in some way or the other during the last five years. The AIADMK manifesto has also gained the confidence of the voters,” says Mr. Paranjothi.

Mr. Kathiravan, a newcomer to politics, believes that the alliance arithmetic and the anti-incumbency will work in his favour.