Land fraud case transferred to CBCID

A fraud case in land registration along with individuals, who threatened a sub-registrar, has now been transferred to the CBCID.

Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, sub registrar (incharge) who earlier filed a compliant with the local police, had mentioned that seven persons were disrupting his work and were threatening him over a particular land registration issue.

After a preliminary investigation by the local police, an FIR was registered on June 9 under eight sections. On Friday, DGP Shankar Jiwal issued orders to hand over the case to the CBCID.

Bail plea

M.R. Vijayabaskar, former Minister, approached the Karur District and Sessions Court for an anticipatory bail on June 12 in this case and the case was adjourned to June 15.

On Saturday, Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram after hearing Mr. Vijayabaskar’s representation, adjourned the hearing to June 19.

