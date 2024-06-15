ADVERTISEMENT

Land fraud case transferred to CBCID

Published - June 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fraud case in land registration along with individuals, who threatened a sub-registrar, has now been transferred to the CBCID.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, sub registrar (incharge) who earlier filed a compliant with the local police, had mentioned that seven persons were disrupting his work and were threatening him over a particular land registration issue.

After a preliminary investigation by the local police, an FIR was registered on June 9 under eight sections. On Friday, DGP Shankar Jiwal issued orders to hand over the case to the CBCID.

Bail plea

M.R. Vijayabaskar, former Minister, approached the Karur District and Sessions Court for an anticipatory bail on June 12 in this case and the case was adjourned to June 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday, Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram after hearing Mr. Vijayabaskar’s representation, adjourned the hearing to June 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US