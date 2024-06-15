GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land fraud case transferred to CBCID

Published - June 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fraud case in land registration along with individuals, who threatened a sub-registrar, has now been transferred to the CBCID.

Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, sub registrar (incharge) who earlier filed a compliant with the local police, had mentioned that seven persons were disrupting his work and were threatening him over a particular land registration issue.

After a preliminary investigation by the local police, an FIR was registered on June 9 under eight sections. On Friday, DGP Shankar Jiwal issued orders to hand over the case to the CBCID.

Bail plea

M.R. Vijayabaskar, former Minister, approached the Karur District and Sessions Court for an anticipatory bail on June 12 in this case and the case was adjourned to June 15.

On Saturday, Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram after hearing Mr. Vijayabaskar’s representation, adjourned the hearing to June 19.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.