Land acquisition process for forming new road from Panjappur to Karur Bypass begins

Tiruchi Corporation has begun the process of land acquisition for converting the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti into a motorable road.

As per the plan, the bund of the Koraiyar from Panjappur, where the integrated bus terminus is being built, to Karur Bypass will be strengthened and a new road will be formed. When the project was conceived, it was planned to implement it at one go. However, to ensure its speedy execution, the project was divided into three packages. While it was estimated that package-I would cost about ₹68 crore, ₹83 crore would be earmarked for package-III. Package-II would cost about ₹182 crore.

Out of three packages, Package-I and package-II will hardly have land acquisition. The project has been designed in such a way to use the Government land along the bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. However, package-II revolves around areas where land acquisition is required. The package goes along Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Srinivasan Nagar, where it is said the Corporation was required to acquire land from private land holdings. Most of them are said to be agricultural fields.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the details related to and acquisition had been shared with the Revenue Department, which had started the process. They would first list out the names of land owners and measure the lands. Notices would then be served to the land owners. All other mandatory procedures would be followed while acquiring lands and awarding compensation.

As far as Package -I and Package-II are concerned, the official said they were in the final stages of clearance. The process of raising funds was on. It was expected that they would reach the stage of calling for tenders within one or two months.

As per the project, a 12-km road would be laid from the bus terminal to Karur Bypass. An elevated carriageway will come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. The project is estimated to cost about ₹340 crore. The carriageway would be nine metres wide.

