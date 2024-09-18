ADVERTISEMENT

Land acquisition process for forming new road from Panjappur to Karur Bypass begins

Published - September 18, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

A view of Koraiyar on Dindigul Main Road in Tiruchi. File Photo | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has begun the process of land acquisition for converting the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti into a motorable road.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the plan, the bund of the Koraiyar from Panjappur, where the integrated bus terminus is being built, to Karur Bypass will be strengthened and a new road will be formed. When the project was conceived, it was planned to implement it at one go. However, to ensure its speedy execution, the project was divided into three packages. While it was estimated that package-I would cost about ₹68 crore, ₹83 crore would be earmarked for package-III. Package-II would cost about ₹182 crore.

Out of three packages, Package-I and package-II will hardly have land acquisition. The project has been designed in such a way to use the Government land along the bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. However, package-II revolves around areas where land acquisition is required. The package goes along Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Srinivasan Nagar, where it is said the Corporation was required to acquire land from private land holdings. Most of them are said to be agricultural fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the details related to and acquisition had been shared with the Revenue Department, which had started the process. They would first list out the names of land owners and measure the lands. Notices would then be served to the land owners. All other mandatory procedures would be followed while acquiring lands and awarding compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As far as Package -I and Package-II are concerned, the official said they were in the final stages of clearance. The process of raising funds was on. It was expected that they would reach the stage of calling for tenders within one or two months.

As per the project, a 12-km road would be laid from the bus terminal to Karur Bypass. An elevated carriageway will come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. The project is estimated to cost about ₹340 crore. The carriageway would be nine metres wide.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US