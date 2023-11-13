Land acquisition for phase I of Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project to be completed by March

November 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Land acquisition for Tamil Nadu’s ambitious Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar intra-State river linking project in the three districts of Karur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai is set to be completed by the end of this financial year.

The massive project seeks to divert surplus flows from the Cauvery to the water-scarce southern parts of the State by building a canal from the Cauvery to the Vaigai and the Gundar. Construction of the canal, currently under way at two small stretches under the phase I of the project, is targeted to be completed by March, according to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The barrage across the Cauvery at Mayanur in Karur district forms the head of the new 262-km link canal to carry the surplus water from the Cauvery to the South Vellar, the Vaigai and finally the Gundar. The canal will have a capacity to carry about 6,000 cusecs of water.

Under the first phase of the project, the canal will be built from the Mayanur barrage to the South Vellar — a distance of about 118.45 km — at an estimated cost of ₹6,941 crore. The canal will run through Karur (47.23 km), Tiruchi (18.89 km) and Pudukottai (52.32 km) districts.

Initially, the work has been taken up on the construction of the canal on two stretches for 4.10 km from the Mayanur barrage and another 5.35 km stretch in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts at an estimate of about ₹331 crore. So far, 78% of the work has been completed, according to WRD sources.

The land acquisition process for the first phase is under way in the three districts. The project requires the acquisition of 427.81 hectares of patta land in Karur district, 200.41 hectares in Tiruchi district and 585.05 hectares of patta and government poromboke land in Pudukottai district.

Pudukottai District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, who inspected the progress of the land acquisition and canal construction work along with R. Ramya Devi, Special District Revenue Officer, Land Acquisition- Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project, and S. Sivakumar, Executive Engineer, WRD, Special Projects Division, said both the land acquisition and the construction of the canal were under way on a war footing.

So far, 237.97 hectares of land has been acquired in the district and the process was under way with respect to the remaining area. The government has issued necessary orders, especially to ensure availability of funds, so that the land acquisition progressed without any glitch. Steps have been taken to ensure that the land acquisition and the construction of the canal on the two stretches were completed within this financial year, she said.

The first phase of the canal will irrigate 42,170 acres and feed 342 irrigation tanks in Karur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts. The second phase will involve linking the South Vellar and the Vaigai, a distance of about 110 km, and the third final phase will link the Vaigai with the Gundar (34.04 km).

