Land acquisition for Mappadugai ROB under way, says E.V. Velu

September 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Steps to acquire lands for constructing a road over bridge across the railway level crossing at Mappadugai in Mayiladuthurai district are under way, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of road safety review meeting in Mayiladuthurai, Mr. Velu said the State government has sanctioned ₹ 18 crore to acquire lands for the construction of a road over bridge across the railway level crossing near Mayiladuthurai junction at Mappadugai.

The Minister said the State Highways Department has been taking steps to construct approach roads for the Muttam - Mudikandanallur bridge across the Kollidam river. He also said a proposal for a ring road linking the new bus stand at Manakkudi and Collectorate complex to bypass Mayiladuthurai town was under consideration.

CONNECT WITH US