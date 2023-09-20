HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Land acquisition for Mappadugai ROB under way, says E.V. Velu

September 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Steps to acquire lands for constructing a road over bridge across the railway level crossing at Mappadugai in Mayiladuthurai district are under way, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of road safety review meeting in Mayiladuthurai, Mr. Velu said the State government has sanctioned ₹ 18 crore to acquire lands for the construction of a road over bridge across the railway level crossing near Mayiladuthurai junction at Mappadugai.

The Minister said the State Highways Department has been taking steps to construct approach roads for the Muttam - Mudikandanallur bridge across the Kollidam river. He also said a proposal for a ring road linking the new bus stand at Manakkudi and Collectorate complex to bypass Mayiladuthurai town was under consideration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.