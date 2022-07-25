Land acquisition for Cauvery-Gundar link project expedited

The project envisages the diversion of 6,300 cusecs of water from Mayanur barrage

The land acquisition for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project has been expedited, according to officials of the Water Resources Department.

The project envisages the diversion of 6,300 cusecs of water from Mayanur barrage in the Karur district to benefit the wayside villages in six districts. A canal would be dug up to a length of 255.60 km. The link would be terminated at Gundar. It would run adjacent to the New Kattalai high-level canal up to 36 km and then traverse a distance of 219.60 km before joining the Gundar river. The link canal would pass through Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts along the river basins of Tirumanimuttar and Ponnanaiar.

As per the proposal, the new barrage at Mayanur would be utilised as an off-take of the canal for the intended diversion. An area of 3,37,717 hectares could be irrigated as a result. It is also expected to care of future domestic and industrial water requirements in the command area.

For the phase I project, the Water Resources Department has brought land to develop 118.45 km-long canal in Karur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts. The canal to be dug up under Phase-I would run up to South Vellar in the Pudukottai district. The project areas have been divided into various reaches. While the WRD is acting as a nodal agency, the State government has appointed District Revenue Officers to each district to carry out the land acquisition.

A senior official of the WRD told The Hindu that the process of land acquisition had been expedited. The National Water Development Agency fixed and approved the alignment of the proposed canal after an intensive survey. Based on the inputs, the lands to be acquired from the private landholdings had been identified. The owners had also been communicated.

Except for a few patches, the canal would run via the barren lands. The land acquisition in Karur and Tiruchi districts had almost been completed. Steps had been taken to expedite the process in Pudukottai district.

He said the land owners would be compensated 2.75 times more than the actual price. In addition to it, there was a provision to give a 25% incentive to the land owners.