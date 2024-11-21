ADVERTISEMENT

Lalgudi to get new bus stand soon

Published - November 21, 2024 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspects the site for the new bus stand at Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Thursday.

A new bus stand would come up soon at Lalgudi, a satellite town near Tiruchi.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the bus terminus to be built at an estimate of ₹24.04 crore under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

The town, spread over 17.36 sq. km, is estimated to have a population of about 36,000 in 2023. Residents of about 25 surrounding villages commute to Lalgudi, situated along the Tiruchi-Ariyalur Highway, for their day-to-day requirements. Eighteen town bus services are operated in the town. Besides, nearly 140 mofussil services are operated via Lalgudi.

The existing bus stand is faced with space constraints and could only accommodate the town buses. Consequently, most of the mofussil buses skip the bus stand, much to the inconvenience of the residents.

To overcome the problem, a new bus stand has been sanctioned. It would come up on about 5.32 acres of land on Poovalur Road. The terminus would have 40 bus bays, 120 shops and infrastructure to accommodate two restaurants, ATM kiosk, rest room for bus crew and two- wheeler parking area.

Arun Nehru, MP, Perambalur; M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector; A.Soundarapandian, MLA, were present.

