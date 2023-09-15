Lalgudi and Ariyalur railway stations set to get a major makeover

September 15, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - TIRUCHI

Lalgudi and Ariyalur railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division are set to get a major makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Contracts have been awarded and the works have commenced for various infrastructure development at a cost of ₹6.27 crore in Lalgudi station and ₹5.24 crore in Ariyalur station.

A host of improvements to passenger amenities are to be carried out at the stations. The front side of the stations will witness significant road work with the development of parking spaces and pedestrian walkways to enhance accessibility and convenience for commuters.

Platforms in the stations would receive significant attention with the addition of benches, water taps and aesthetic shelters to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for the travellers. Well designed ramps have also been planned to be provided at the porticos for the Divyangjan and elderly people. The station premises would feature new signage boards and LED display boards to provide essential travel information to the commuters.

LED lights would be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination. An Integrated Passenger Information System would be implemented to provide real time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other crucial travel information to ensure a seamless and informed journey for the passengers.

An entrance arch would be constructed and the circulating area with beautiful landscaping would be done to add to the aesthetic appeal of the stations. A selfie point would be set up in front of both the stations. The modernisation of Lalgudi and Ariyalur stations would enhance the overall travel experience of the passengers, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.