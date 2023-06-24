HamberMenu
Laghu Udyog Bharati demands short term credit cards for micro enterprises

June 24, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Laghu Udyog Bharati, a registered national-level organisation working for the cause of micro, small and medium enterprises, has urged the Union Government to consider implementing short-term credit card facilities for micro enterprises to pay statutory dues.

Hariharan Ramamoorthy, All India Vice President of the organisation, said the Union Government could consider introducing short-term credit card facilities for micro enterprises as the industries were facing financial hardships due to payment of higher rates of interest for loans, particularly post-COVID 19 pandemic. An interest-free credit card facility for 90 days would help the micro industries to pay their statutory dues.

The organisation also demanded rationalisation in the payment of input tax credit to the industries in the Goods and Services Tax regime. M. Mohana Sundaram, All India Joint General Secretary of the association, and more than 200 district-level office bearers from all districts participated in the meeting.

The fifth annual State-level meeting of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter took place in Tiruchi on Saturday, in which a new set of office bearers were nominated for a two-year term (2023-25). M. Sivakumar took charge as president and V.S.V. Verchezhiyan as general secretary.

