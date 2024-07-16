GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lack of street lights on East Canal Road at Varaganeri makes it unsafe, complain residents

Published - July 16, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists travelling along the road from Pichai Nagar to Kuzhimikarai on East Canal Road.

Motorists travelling along the road from Pichai Nagar to Kuzhimikarai on East Canal Road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lack of street lights at Varaganeri along stretch from Kuzhimikarai to Pichai Nagar has raised safety concerns among residents. 

As the area is dotted with industrial warehouses, there is dense traffic of heavy transport vehicles makes it an accident zone, residents say.  

Residents at the entrance of Kuzhimikarai cite similar fears. The road has very few street lights along the entrance perpendicular to the footbridge at Irudhayapuram.

“We have around 160 boys staying in our college. They go to mosques and return late in the evening. There have been instances of dogs chasing the children. A few months ago, while the students were returning from the mosque on a bicycle, a motorcycle with three people almost collided with them. They narrowly escaped though the motorcycle hit two other men who were walking on the road. Lack of street lights coupled with the presence of a TASMAC outlet is a major threat to the safety of commuters,” said Mohammed Ali, warden of Tamil Nadu Tauheed Jamad Islamic College at Varaganeri. 

At the entrance of Pichai Nagar, residents claim that around five street lights do not work and LED posts do not illuminate the area adequately.  

“The existence of a TASMAC outlet right in front of the dark street is risky as drunken people cause trouble. In case of an accident, the people are not able to see the type of the vehicle and the registration number as it is very dark,” said K. Ganesan, a resident. 

A senior official in the Corporation promised to look into the issue. 

