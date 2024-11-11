Lack of signboards indicating bus timings at Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi irks passengers

The lack of signboards indicating the timings of buses operated from the Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi has been inconveniencing passengers, especially those from rural areas. The bus stand has only one bus route timetable posted, for buses operated to Pettaivathalai.

The lack of a signboards at the bus stand, which was renovated under the Smart City Missions project in 2022 at a cost of ₹17. 34 crores, forces passengers to often rely on bus drivers and conductors stationed at the bus stand to get information about the next available bus.

“Many buses either leave earlier than scheduled and some don’t pass by rural areas like Allur at all, as has been the case these past few days. As a result, many schoolchildren who must leave early for breakfast at school miss out, as buses arrive around 8:30 in the morning. Many buses often trail behind other government and private buses. Some of the buses do not wait for women passengers as well,” complained B. Rajkumar, a resident.

“A signboard indicating the schedule of buses is necessary because when a bus does not arrive as per the schedule or leaves earlier, a passenger can then request the concerned authorities to do the needful,” said K. Thangaraj, a retired Indian Air Force officer.

When contacted by The Hindu, a senior officer from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said that signage could only be put up only after getting the required permission from the Tiruchi City Corporation. An official from the Tiruchi City Corporation said this matter would be looked into and a bus timetable would be posted at the earliest.