Lack of road access puts the break on Tiruchi Trade Centre project

April 08, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

Construction is yet to start on the Tiruchi Trade Centre at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city even after three years since the State government allotted land for it. Lack of access to the site is cited as the reason for the delay.

It was with the view of invigorating the culture of entrepreneurship, a group of Tiruchi-based Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs formed a consortium to construct the Tiruchi Trade Centre and approached the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) seeking land for it. A site measuring 9.42 acres was allotted for it. A company, christened Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited was also formed on February 21, 2020. About 200 members contributed ₹3 lakh each.

The company, thereafter, prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and drew a blueprint for the construction of the trade centre at a cost of ₹11 crore. Of this, SIDCO sanctioned ₹5 crore as a grant to the project. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin subsequently laid the foundation in December 2021 for starting the construction. The project should have been completed by this time. But, it is yet to start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries revealed that the construction has been put on hold due to a lack of access to the site. Though the alignment of the proposed Tiruchi-Karur highway from Panjapur passed through the site allocated for the trade centre, there was still no sign of forming the road. It had forced the Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited to delay the construction of the trade centre.

When contacted N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman of the company told The Hindu that road access was a prerequisite for any construction. It was not right to start the construction before the formation of the road. The company had everything to begin the construction. It would begin immediately after the start of road construction work.

He said that the issue had been taken to the notice of the Collector and senior officials.

Mr. Kanagasabapathy said the vantage location of the trade centre would be advantageous to involve industrialists in Karur and Dindigul to promote entrepreneurship and infuse vibrancy into the local economy, A convention centre with a 4,000 seating capacity was one of the main highlights of the project. “We are eagerly waiting for the access road to the trade centre’s site. We hope, it will become a reality soon,” he added.