Lack of planning in works caused loss to govt’s exchequer: PAC chairman

November 23, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Public Accounts Committee chairman K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said that lack of planning and shortcomings in execution of various works during the previous AIADMK regime had led to a huge loss to the government’s exchequer.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said beneficiaries of various government schemes were not properly identified from 2011-12 to 2015-16. Non-utilisation of the sanctioned funds had led to a freeze of ₹ 32 crore.

Due to lack of proper planning and coordination, the funds were not kept in government account but in the names of private entities, he claimed, adding that this was being examined. 

Earlier, the committee members inspected the primary health centre at Pulvayal in the district and ascertained the type of treatment being given to patients and checked the register depicting the medicine stock among others. The committee members went to the Government Horticulture Farm at Kudumiyanmalai where vegetables, fruits and saplings had been raised. 

The members thereafter inspected the hostels for boys and girls belonging to backward classes and Adi Dravidars in Pudukottai town to assess the basic amenities, hygiene and the type of food provided.

Later, the committee held a meeting in Pudukottai to review the schemes being implemented in the district and the amount spent on them. Law Minister S. Regupathy took part as a special guest in the meeting where Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials participated, an official release said.

